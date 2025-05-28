"I have the edge in boxing" - Russian brawler Dmitrii Kovtun knows his Sweet Science will get the job done vs Rambolek

Russian striking wizard Dmitrii Kovtun has identified what he believes will be the decisive factor in his upcoming meeting with Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Silent Assasin' returns for his fifth contest and arguably his toughest test under the promotional banner.

That said, he's identified a clear game plan centered around his savvy fists, which he believes holds a significant advantage over the hometown bet on fight night.

“I believe I have the edge in boxing, and that’s something I’ll be looking to exploit," Dmitrii Kovtun told ONE Championship ahead of his bantamweight Muay Thai war.

Rambolek does tend to leave himself open when he's racking up points with his savage punch-kick combinations. The 22-year-old's defensive flaws were present when he suffered back-to-back losses to Fariyar Aminipor and Asa Ten Pow in 2023.

However, he knows how to get the job done when he advances, too, as seen in his collection of highlight-reel wins in ONE against Theeradet Chor Hapayak, Zhang Chenglong, and Parham Gheirati.

Whether or not Kovtun is biting more than he can chew is still anyone's guess.

But if he can capitalize on the slightest of openings and catch Rambolek with his specialty in the sweet science, the RUS Gym and Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp athlete may just walk away with his fourth promotional win at ONE Fight Night 32.

Dmitrii Kovtun lays out his perfect plan for ONE Fight Night 32

In a perfect world, Dmitrii Kovtun does not want to spend too much time trading shots with Rambolek on fight night.

'The Silent Assasin' is determined to cap his night with a first knockout win in ONE Championship and leave the iconic venue with an additional US$50,000 bonus.

“Every time I step into the ring, I’m there to win. This time, I really want to get a knockout and earn the bonus.”

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime, for free on June 6.

