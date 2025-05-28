“Get a knockout and earn the bonus” - Dmitrii Kovtun determined to produce a spectacular finish against Rambolek

Russian slugger Dmitrii Kovtun has laid down his goals for his scheduled return to action next month. He is confident of delivering on it, believing he is coming into fight night well prepared.

'The Silent Assassin' is featured in a bantamweight Muay Thai match against rising Thai star Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Dmitrii Kovtun signified his intention of coming up with a finish by knockout, and, if possible, earn a performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The 27-year-old RUS Gym/Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp affiliate said:

“Every time I step into the ring, I’m there to win. This time, I really want to get a knockout and earn the bonus.”

Dmitrii Kovtun made his ONE Championship debut last year and has recorded a 3-1 card, with all of his victories coming by way of decision. His most recent victory was over veteran Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo back in March.

Looking to clip him at ONE Fight Night 32 is Rambolek, 22, winner of five of his seven matches under the promotion, including the last three.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Rambolek not underestimating Dmitrii Kovtun in ONE Fight Night 32 clash

Recognizing what his upcoming opponent is capable of, Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon said he is in no way underestimating Dmitrii Kovtun in their scheduled clash at ONE Fight Night 32.

The No. 4-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division made this known in an interview with ONE Championship. Rambolek underscored that while he is confident of his abilities, he is making sure that he does not get ahead of himself. He said:

“Dmitrii Kovtun is a good fighter, no doubt. I never underestimate anyone. But I watched his fights and came up with a plan to deal with him in the ring.”

The Rambolek-Kovtun match is one of six top-notch Muay Thai fights confirmed for ONE Fight Night 32, which is headlined by the atomweight Muay Thai championship match between reigning divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and challenger Shir Cohen.

