“I have no problem with his southpaw style” - Rambolek confident he has the skills to shut down Dmitrii Kovtun

Rambolek Chor Alajaboon is beaming with confidence heading into his showdown with dangerous Russian adversary Dmitrii Kovtun. Rambolek and Kovtun go to war next month in a highly anticipated bout, and the younger fighter believes he has the tools necessary to deal with anything the Russian stalwart brings to the table.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rambolek shared his thoughts on Kovtun. He said:
"[Kovtun] seems to run out of steam towards the end and doesn’t really have a tight defense. He likes to wait and counter. His strength is his left hook, but I have no problem with his southpaw style. Don’t forget I beat Kulabdam, and he’s a southpaw, too."
Rambolek Chor Alajaboon is gearing up to face Russian star Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Rambolek Chor Alajaboon wants to fight one big name, and avoid another one completely
Rambolek Chor Alajaboon is gunning for ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.
But if it were up to him, he would never step into the ring against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Rambolek told ONE:
"The top five guys now? They’re all good. Anyone’s got a shot at the title. But the one I really want to fight? That’s #2, Jonathan Haggerty. I’ll probably try to avoid #1-ranked Superlek, but if it’s what I gotta do, I’ll fight him. After this fight, if I beat Dmitrii, the next name I’m calling out is Haggerty."
