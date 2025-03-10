“Restore the faith of people” - Rambolek glad to prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with after destroying Parham Gheirati

Thai phenom Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon continued with his impressive roll of late following his third straight victory in ONE Championship last week. It was something he passionately talked about after.

The 21-year-old Chaiyaphum native dominated Iranian opponent Parham Gheirati in their bantamweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He won by TKO in the second round after sending Gheirati to the canvas three times with his crisp striking. The win was a continuation of his stirring turnaround after losing back-to-back matches prior to his three-win run.

Speaking to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview following his victory, Rambolek shared his thoughts on the victory and what it meant for him, saying:

"I feel very happy for tonight’s performance. I want to restore the faith of people to the old Rambolek. I want to show it to everyone."

Check out what he had to say below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 29 not only was the third straight for Rambolek but also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was one of three fighters who earned the hefty incentive, joining ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Turkish juggernaut Shamil Erdogan.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Rambolek pushed himself hard to secure victory at ONE Fight Night 29

Following his victory at ONE Fight Night 29, Rambolek said he went through rigorous training to prove his doubters wrong.

Rambolek made this known during the in-ring interview following his TKO victory over Parham Gheirati of Iran, citing he was aware that some people were still doubting his capabilities despite the strides he has made in turning around his ONE campaign.

The Kiatpetch standout said:

"I feel relieved. I know there are a lot of critics who are saying bad things about me. But I took all that criticism and pushed that into my motivation to train hard, to be better. And I feel very happy right now."

The Thai star made his ONE debut in April 2023, scoring a second-round KO win over Zhang Chenglong of China. His ascent, however, was clipped after he lost his next two matches before finding his footing again and winning three straight now.

