  • ONE Fight Night 32: Rambolek set to lock horns with Dmitrii Kovtun in bantamweight Muay Thai barnburner 

By Ted Razon
Modified May 09, 2025 15:05 GMT
Rambolek (L) and Dmitrii Kovtun (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon will look to continue his ascent atop the 145-pound ladder when he takes on the streaking Dmitrii "Silent Assassin" Kovtun.

This three-round slugfest has been added to the striker's paradise ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, taking place inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 6, live in US Primetime.

Rambolek, the first $100,000 contract winner at ONE Friday Fights, is riding the momentum of a three-fight winning streak.

After suffering back-to-back losses, the 22-year-old Thai regained his frightening form and showed the world why he's a force to be reckoned with. Rambolek is coming off a second-round demolition of Iran’s Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 last March.

However, Kovtun is eager to steal his place in the rankings. The Russian killer has been on a tear as of late, racking up massive victories over formidable foes Suablack Tor Pran49 and Soe Lin Oo.

Combining technical precision with a penchant for throwing merciless slicing elbows, Kovtun should pose an interesting match-up against Rambolek's aggressive style and devastating power.

Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 32

A pivotal Thai-versus-Thai flyweight Muay Thai clash between the No.4-ranked Nakrob Fairtex and rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi will headline ONE Fight Night 32.

A lightweight MMA showdown between Alibeg Rasulov and Maurice Abevi will also go down in the co-main event.

Aliff Sor Dechapan vs Elmehdi “The Sniper” El Jamari (strawweight Muay Thai)

Johan Ghazali vs Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai)

Johan Estupinan vs Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai)

Nicolas Vigna vs Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (lightweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
