Rambolek pleased to silence doubters with third straight win versus Parham Gheirati: "My motivation to train hard"

To Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon, attack was the best form of defense at ONE Fight Night 29.

The Thai striking specialist was on the front foot throughout his bantamweight Muay Thai tilt against Iranian dynamo Parham Gheirati inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday.

He sat his opposite number down with a pair of right hands early. That same weapon powered him to another pair of knockdowns on his way to a TKO win at 1:15 of the second round.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Rambolek told Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson there were a lot of doubters who canceled his chances against Gheirati.

He, however, used the negative comments to fuel him to victory, as he shared:

"I feel relieved. I know there are a lot of critics who are saying bad things about me. But I took all that criticism and pushed that into my motivation to train hard, to be better. And I feel very happy right now."

The 21-year-old was rewarded with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his third highlight-reel win in the promotion. At the same time, he became the first athlete to hand Gheirati (6-1) a loss under the ONE banner.

Rambolek vows to "come back even stronger" in next outing

Rambolek believes his impressive triumph at ONE Fight Night 29 is just the beginning of a special run.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the Kiatpetch fighting pride promised fans that they could expect a much better display from him in his next outing.

He wrote:

"Success is 1% talent and 99% effort, and I did it! Thank you for all the support. I’ll come back even stronger in the next fight. My goals are much bigger than this."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 29 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

