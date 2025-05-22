“I never underestimate anyone” - Rambolek won’t let his guard down against dangerous Dmitrii Kovtun

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon isn’t just looking to extend his win streak - he’s aiming to make a statement. The Thai striker returns to Lumpinee Stadium on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, where he’ll face Russian standout Dmitrii Kovtun in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout that could shake up the top of the division.

Currently sitting at #5 in the rankings, Rambolek knows what’s at stake. He’s coming off a big finish over Parham Gheirati and riding high on momentum. But despite the confidence, he’s not walking into this next one blind.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, Rambolek acknowledged the upcoming challenge ahead:

“Dmitrii Kovtun is a good fighter, no doubt. I never underestimate anyone. But I watched his fights and came up with a plan to deal with him in the ring.”

And that’s important, because 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun’s quietly been carving out a reputation as a Thai-slayer in the division.

“The next name I’m calling out” - Surging Thai star Rambolek wants a piece of bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty

With three wins under the ONE banner and a top-five spot locked in, Rambolek isn’t hiding what he’s working toward. A win over Kovtun would put him one step closer to title talks, and he already knows who he wants next:

“The top five guys now? They’re all good," he said. "Anyone’s got a shot at the title. But the one I really want to fight? That’s #2, Jonathan Haggerty. I’ll probably try to avoid #1-ranked Superlek, but if it’s what I gotta do, I’ll fight him. After this fight, if I beat Dmitrii, the next name I’m calling out is Haggerty.”

For now, though, it’s all about getting through Kovtun. ONE Fight Night 32 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 6. Stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

