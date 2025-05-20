“The next name I’m calling out” - Surging Thai star Rambolek wants a piece of bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty  

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon plans to call out a big name if he emerges victorious at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

The fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender will seek to get his hand raised against Dmitrii Kovtun on June 6, live in US Primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Once he does, Rambolek vowed not to beat around the bush and challenge reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty to share the ring with him. The promising 22-year-old told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“The top five guys now? They’re all good. Anyone’s got a shot at the title. But the one I really want to fight? That’s #2, Jonathan Haggerty. I’ll probably try to avoid #1-ranked Superlek, but if it’s what I gotta do, I’ll fight him. After this fight, if I beat Dmitrii, the next name I’m calling out is Haggerty.”

Rambolek certainly wants to prove he is a legitimate world title contender, and there's no better way to do it than by beating the no. 2-ranked British superstar.

The Thai rising star could certainly make a case for arguably his most high-profile match yet if he gets past 'The Silent Assassin' and extends his active winning streak to four.

Rambolek finally showcasing his true potential after rough slide

Expectations were quite high for Rambolek after becoming the first ONE Friday Fights alumni to win a six-digit contract with ONE Championship.

Unfortunately, his tenure on the big show didn't exactly pan out, dropping back-to-back contests to Fariyar Aminipour and Asa Ten Pow.

After going back to the drawing board, Rambolek worked hard behind closed doors and went on a remarkable three-fight winning streak.

His $50,000 bonus-winning performance against Parham Gheirati in his last outing truly showcased what he's capable of.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

