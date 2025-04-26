“A force to be reckoned with” - Liam Harrison singles out ONE Friday Fights star as a talent to watch out for

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison follows ONE Championship's Friday Fights series and has been impressed with the amount of talent present there. He, in particular, is high on the prospects of Thai Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon.

'Hitman' mentioned the 22-year-old Kiatpetch team affiliate in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, when asked which fighter he thinks is flying under the radar.

Harrison said:

"In ONE, Rambolek is a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division."

Rambolek first competed in the ONE Friday Fights series in March 2023 before earning a $100,000 contract from the promotion. He has since compiled a 5-2 record.

He is currently the No. 5 contender in the division and could be a possible opponent for Liam Harrison in the bantamweight division down the line.

Started in 2023, ONE Friday Fights is a weekly show happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It features top Muay Thai fighters from around the world and top prospects from Thailand.

Liam Harrison says there is no singular way to achieve success in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has been doing Muay Thai for a long time now and has grown to realize there is no singular way to achieve success in it.

He spoke about in the AMA Reddit session, highlighting that success in the "art of eight limbs" depends on a number of variables.

The 39-year-old Leeds, England native said:

"Everyone treats things differently and depends on what works for you in terms of your gym or coaches or fighting style. And modern Muay Thai places a lot more emphasis on having good boxing."

Liam Harrison called it a career in ONE Championship in his last match back in September in the United States after losing by TKO to Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

He, however, reconsidered his decision and is set for a comeback on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo.

