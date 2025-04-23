“It’ll be fun to do” - Liam Harrison open to competing in exhibition matches when he finally retires

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison is keeping his options open if and when he decides to finally call it career. It includes taking in exhibition matches, which is common in combat sports nowadays.

'Hitman' spoke about it an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing that he has had offers for exhibition matches, which he may revisit upon retirement.

Harrison said:

"No comment. I’ve got a few little carrots dangled in front of me. We’ll see. It’ll be fun to do some stuff like that. It’ll scratch the itch to compete when I do retire. But like I said, one fight at a time, and we’ll see where we’re at just after this next fight."

Watch the interview below:

Liam Harrison retired following his last match in ONE Championship back in September in the United States. Defeated by TKO by Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang, the 39-year-old Leeds native laid down his gloves after and took to social media to signify it was his last match in the "Home of Martial Arts."

He eventually reconsidered his decision after talking to the promoter and is set for a "comeback" at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo. He, however, pointed out that from hereon he will take it a match a time.

For more information on the return of Harrison and ONE 173, check out onefc.com.

Liam Harrison not putting too much pressure on himself in return match

Liam Harrison is not putting too much pressure on himself in his return match at ONE 173: Denver. He said he is treating it as any other fight, notwithstanding that a lot of eyes are trained on him after retiring in his last match.

The Bad Company representative reiterated his approach for his comeback in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, saying:

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

In his last match, Harrison made his return to competition after two years because of knee injury. He, however, lost to Seksan Or Kwanmuang by TKO, prompting him to call it time in his career.

