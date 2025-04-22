Liam Harrison suggests Takeru Segawa should consider having "a bit of an easier fight"

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison does not want Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa to retire just yet following his recent tough loss. He wants 'Natural Born Krusher' to have the opportunity to get his shot at redemption first and take it from there.

Ad

'Hitman' made his thoughts known about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing how he understands why Takeru is contemplating retirement, but may do well to think things over.

Liam Harrison proposed another big match in Japan, but not necessarily as the main event, to rid himself of the added pressure, saying:

"If he does feel his punch resistance is going - if that is true - I think it’d only be fair to have another big show in Japan, get the main event as Noiri vs Superbon, and then let him fight as the co-main, bit of an easier fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Takeru headlined ONE 172 last month at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan in a long-awaited flyweight kickboxing match against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

His night, however, did not last long as he fell to the crisp striking of 'The Iron Man', knocked out in the opening round. The defeat was his second in three matches in ONE Championship since he made his debut in the 'Home of Martial Arts' in January last year.

Ad

Liam Harrison reconsiders decision to retire from ONE Championship

In advising Takeru Segawa not to retire, Liam Harrison took a cue from his reassessment of his initial decision to call it a career in ONE Championship in his last match.

The Leeds native made his return to action in September last year in the United States following a knee injury that sidelined him for two years. He lost in his first match back, TKO'd in the second round by Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Ad

After his defeat, the 39-year-old Bad Company fighter laid down his gloves inside the ring and signified on social media that it was his last match in ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison eventually reconsidered his decision to retire after talking to the promotion and giving it further thought. He is set to make his comeback on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver, taking on Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo.

Ad

Harrison, however, said that in his return, he is taking it a match at a time and not looking too far ahead.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.