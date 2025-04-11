“First person to knock him out” - Liam Harrison crafting plans to crack Soe Lin Oo’s legendary chin

The fact that Soe Lin Oo is an extremely tough nut to crack excites Liam Harrison even more.

'Hitman' will end his short-lived retirement at ONE 173: Denver against the Burmese letwei legend in the promotion's return to the Ball Arena on Aug. 2.

Harrison certainly loves a good challenge, and he's pumped to face 'The Man of Steel' who carries the reputation of being an extremely durable adversary.

Even savage knockout artists like Seksan Or Kwanmuang and interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane couldn't find a way to finish off the 33-year-old brawler.

That said, Liam Harrison wants to achieve something that's never been done before in the home of martial arts and be the first fighter to crack Soe Lin Oo's chin.

The British striking icon shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It’s like a challenge to me. I don’t want to get in there and just try to win on points. I will go for it. So it’ll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it’ll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

Watch the full interview:

Liam Harrison acknowledges that knocking out Soe Lin Oo won't be easy

Liam Harrison has always had the utmost trust in his striking capabilities. 'Hitman' has never been in a boring fight and vows to once again delight the crowd by chasing for that finishing blow from start to finish.

The 39-year-old Brit told SCMP:

"It’ll be a good fight. It’s like styles makes fight, and you know what you’re going to get from both of us. The guy’s an absolute f***ing rock, isn’t he? He’s made out of stone."

