“I take it as a challenge” - Liam Harrison wants to score the improbable KO over Soe Lin Oo in Denver firefight

Liam Harrison is ready to "challenge" himself against Soe Lin Oo.

On August 1, ONE Championship will return to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for ONE 173. Last year, Harrison fought at the same venue for ONE 170, suffering a knockout loss against the legendary Seksan.

Harrison, a bantamweight Muay Thai striker, hasn't fought in ONE since battling with Seksan. At ONE 173, 'Hitman' plans to right his wrongs inside the Ball Arena against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo.

The UK superstar recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post. He had this to say about his upcoming clash with Soe:

"The guy’s called 'The Man of Steel' for a reason. And they say he can’t be knocked out, I want to try. I take it as a challenge, so let’s see."

Soe Lin Oo, nicknamed 'Man of Steel,' started his ONE Championship tenure with an impressive three-fight run featuring knockout wins against Masayoshi Tsuhashi, Fabio Reis, and Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

Since then, Soe has endured completely opposite results, suffering consecutive unanimous decision losses against Nabil Anane, Seksan, and Dmitrii Kovtun.

At ONE 173, the 33-year-old striker looks to secure the biggest win of his promotional tenure against the well-respected Liam Harrison.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Liam Harrison is going "one fight at a time" starting with his bout against Soe Lin Oo

Following ONE 170, Liam Harrison announced his retirement from Muay Thai in ONE Championship. Harrison later fought and won in his own promotion, Hitman Fight League, to add another impressive performance to his legendary resume.

During an interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison had this to say about his plans moving forward after returning at ONE 173:

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

Liam Harrison's six-fight promotional tenure has featured mixed results between the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. 'Hitman' initially struggled in the higher weight class before moving down and becoming a title challenger.

At 39 years old, Harrison could have a few more special performances left before officially retiring from Muay Thai.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

