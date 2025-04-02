“I do it because I love it” - Liam Harrison explains decision to unretire ahead of return at ONE 173: Denver

Fighting is no longer a means to survive for Liam Harrison, who has deservingly made a comfortable living from the sport throughout his decorated career.

'Hitman' certainly has nothing to prove anymore at this stage, but his love for fighting simply keeps him coming back for more:

"I haven’t needed to fight for probably the last seven or eight years, to be fair. I do it because I love it," he told the South China Morning Post.

The British bomber delighted fight fans across the globe after having a change of heart and deciding to continue his legacy of bashing skulls.

Liam Harrison announced his retirement from the game after losing to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last year.

After admitting that his emotions got the better of him, the 39-year-old legend made a u-turn since he still has a lot to give.

The Bad Company affiliate proved that by smashing Isaac Araya's leg in his return fight in the Hitman Fighting League earlier this year.

Now, Harrison has his sights on redemption in the world's largest martial arts organization's upcoming United States event at ONE 173: Denver.

The UK hero will take on Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai slugfest on Aug. 2 at the Ball Arena.

Watch the full interview:

Liam Harrison bracing for war against battle-hardened Soe Lin Oo

Soe Lin Oo thrives in violence considering he's one of the best lethwei fighters of this generation.

It's exactly why Liam Harrison is excited to face the Burmese slugger, knowing he'll give him the mayhem that he seeks.

'Hitman' wrote on Instagram:

"Next stop Denver …got some redemption to take care of in the mile high city. Get ready for WAR."

