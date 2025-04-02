  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I do it because I love it” - Liam Harrison explains decision to unretire ahead of return at ONE 173: Denver

“I do it because I love it” - Liam Harrison explains decision to unretire ahead of return at ONE 173: Denver

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:15 GMT
Liam Harrison | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Liam Harrison | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Fighting is no longer a means to survive for Liam Harrison, who has deservingly made a comfortable living from the sport throughout his decorated career.

Ad

'Hitman' certainly has nothing to prove anymore at this stage, but his love for fighting simply keeps him coming back for more:

"I haven’t needed to fight for probably the last seven or eight years, to be fair. I do it because I love it," he told the South China Morning Post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The British bomber delighted fight fans across the globe after having a change of heart and deciding to continue his legacy of bashing skulls.

Liam Harrison announced his retirement from the game after losing to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last year.

After admitting that his emotions got the better of him, the 39-year-old legend made a u-turn since he still has a lot to give.

The Bad Company affiliate proved that by smashing Isaac Araya's leg in his return fight in the Hitman Fighting League earlier this year.

Ad

Now, Harrison has his sights on redemption in the world's largest martial arts organization's upcoming United States event at ONE 173: Denver.

The UK hero will take on Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai slugfest on Aug. 2 at the Ball Arena.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Liam Harrison bracing for war against battle-hardened Soe Lin Oo

Soe Lin Oo thrives in violence considering he's one of the best lethwei fighters of this generation.

It's exactly why Liam Harrison is excited to face the Burmese slugger, knowing he'll give him the mayhem that he seeks.

'Hitman' wrote on Instagram:

"Next stop Denver …got some redemption to take care of in the mile high city. Get ready for WAR."
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more updates about the developing ONE 173: Denver blockbuster

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी