“He’s made out of stone” - Liam Harrison says he must bring his A-Game to knock out extremely durable foe Soe Lin Oo

At this point, Liam Harrison's not fighting out of necessity - he's fighting out of a love for fighting. And what he loves even more is getting a good challenge out of it.

Ad

That's exactly what he's getting at ONE 173 in Denver, where he'll be testing his skills against Myanmar's legendary striker, Soe Lin Oo. With a moniker like "The Man of Steel," Harrison's up for a real treat.

Speaking with South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison expressed his excitement for the upcoming match:

"It’ll be a good fight. It’s like styles makes fight, and you know what you’re going to get from both of us. The guy’s an absolute f***ing rock, isn’t he? He’s made out of stone."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“I take it as a challenge” - Liam Harrison wants to score the improbable KO over Soe Lin Oo in Denver firefight

No one's ever knocked Soe Lin Oo out, but Liam Harrison would very much like to change that.

"The guy’s called 'The Man of Steel' for a reason," he said. "And they say he can’t be knocked out, I want to try. I take it as a challenge, so let’s see."

Ad

It's not about chasing highlights or proving something to anyone else - for Harrison, it's just about seeing if it can be done.

With only two fights left on his contract, Harrison could've taken a safer opponent. Instead, he picked someone who will push him harder. And while he's not putting pressure on himself, don't mistake that for a lack of fire.

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

Liam Harrison vs Soe Lin Oo will clash inside the ring at ONE 173: Denver on August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.