“I hope he keeps the same energy” - Liam Harrison praises Rodtang for hiring a nutritionist in showdown with Takeru

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison was elated to witness 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally fixing his issues with weight and hydration.

Ad

Over the past couple of years, Rodtang had built a notorious reputation for failing ONE's stringent weight and hydration testing, which caused many canceled bouts. Rodtang even lost his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales for his November 2024 title defense against the UK's Jacon Smith.

But at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last week, 'The Iron Man' stepped onto the scales and passed weight and hydration testing with flying colors. The result was a first-round knockout over Japanese icon 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa, and a showcase of his finest form in recent memory.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to veteran Nick Atkin on his YouTube channel, Harrison gave props to Rodtang for hiring a nutritionist to help him.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Hitman' said:

"I’m just glad that Pete stepped in, took over, and obviously, he’s trained his ass of himself. So it wasn’t just Pete who did it, Rodtang had to put in the work and go on the diet plan and stuff himself. So I’m glad that partnership has now been found and I hope they stick together and I hope he keeps the same energy, the same mindset that he’s had for this fight for every fight."

Ad

Ad

Rodtang Jitmuangnon thanks Japanese crowd for support, despite beating hometown bet: "Japan is like my second home"

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon took home a quick first-round finish over 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa, stopping the kickboxing icon in front of his hometown crowd in Japan.

'The Iron Man' thanked the fans for their support:

Ad

"First of all, I would like to say hi to all the Japanese fans. Japan is like my second home. I always feel great to be here fighting in Japan in Saitama."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.