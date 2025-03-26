“I just woke up from a bad dream” - Rodtang feels vindicated from past mistakes after empathic knockout win over Takeru

Former undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand turned in an epic performance last weekend, when he needed less than a round to dispatch No.2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan.

The two flyweight kickboxing elites met in the ONE Championship ring at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last Sunday, with 'The Iron Man' delivering an explosive knockout finish early in the fight.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Rodtang says he feels relieved to have rediscovered his mojo.

'The Iron Man' said:

"It feels like I just woke up from a bad dream. In the two past fights, I've been missing my weight, and I lost something that I cherish, that I love the most, my Muay Thai belt. I have to fight the criticism."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

ONE 172: Rodtang Jitmuangnon wishes fight with Takeru Segawa 'lasted longer'

The fight the world had been waiting for was over in just a little over a minute, with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon connecting with a left hook from hell that had 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa broke and bewildered in their main event matchup at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last Sunday.

Rodtang says he expected more from Takeru, but was happy with the win. He said:

"What I think about Takeru, since Takeru joined ONE Championship I've been watching Takeru. I know that Takeru is a K1 champion, and he is one of the best. Takeru has never given up spirit. He's one of the best in the world, and I feel like this fight should have lasted longer."

