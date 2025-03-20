“One hell of a fight that no one should ever miss” - Rodtang says he’ll bring the chaos against equally aggressive Takeru

First-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is locked and loaded, and ready to bring the heat to Saitama in his next fight.

Rodtang is set to meet Japanese rival and former multi-division K-1 world champion 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan in this weekend's main event billing. And the 27-year-old Thai megastar says fans should not miss this spectacle.

He told BJPenn.com in a recent interview:

"It’s going to be one hell of a fight that no one should ever miss. I’d like to end this fight with a knockout."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is getting ready for war against 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

The two exchange strikes in a ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon blasts Takeru Segawa's poor defense: "Everyone knows what his weakness is"

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to exploit 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa's biggest flaw when the two meet in the ring this weekend at ONE 172.

Rodtang and Takeru meet in a highly anticipated ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

The Thai icon told ONE Championship:

"Everyone knows what his weakness is – his defense is poor. Although he is durable, when he attacks, he neglects his defense. He proved that in his fights with Superlek and Thant Zin."

