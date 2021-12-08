"Couple wins, we could fight him" - Sean O'Malley hints at a future matchup with Jose Aldo

Sean O'Malley sees himself locking horns with Jose Aldo inside the octagon down the line.

'Suga' respects Jose Aldo's incredible achievements as a fighter and looks forward to potentially fighting him in the future. According to O'Malley, if he can rack up a couple more wins, the rising bantamweight contender could soon share the octagon with the Brazilian legend.

If he does manage to book himself a fight with the former featherweight king, Sean O'Malley believes it'll be one of the toughest fights of his career. He went on to praise the Brazilian for his counter-striking skills and his ability to switch stances seamlessly during fights.

"Aldo's a tough fight 100 percent. Got to be so f***ing sweet to fight him someday. We're on track, I mean we got a f***ing couple wins and we could fight him... He's so good at countering a jab, his f***ing pull twos are so fast... I think that's why you switch stances, throwing different jabs and stuff but yeah, I mean in the third round or the fourth round, he [Aldo] was kicking the f**k out of his leg but he didn't throw one until then which is crazy," O'Malley said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Sean O'Malley and Jose Aldo have enjoyed a lot of success in the bantamweight division

Sean O'Malley is ready to step inside the octagon at UFC 269 this weekend against Raulian Paiva. The American fighter has won four out of his last five fights in the UFC and is looking to build on his momentum to break into the top 15.

Jose Aldo, on the other hand, has reinvented himself in the bantamweight division and is seemingly one win away from earning another title shot. After losing his first two fights in the division, Aldo made an incredible comeback, picking up a hat-trick of victories since.

Aldo picked up an emphatic unanimous decision win over No.4-ranked contender Rob Font in the recently concluded UFC Vegas 44 event. He called out T.J. Dillashaw moments after his victory.

