Craig Jones accuses UFC BJJ of stealing his ideas while blowing up Dana White mannequin: "Obviously, they stole the pit"

Craig Jones recently issued a scathing response to Dana White, accusing him of stealing his idea as the multibillion-dollar MMA organization expanded into competitive jiu-jitsu with UFC BJJ. Jones also blowed up White's mannequin, displaying his displeasure with the UFC CEO.

This Wednesday, the promotion hosted its first jiu-jitsu event UFC BJJ 1 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grappling superstar Mikey Musumeci took on Rerisson Gabriel for the UFC BJJ bantamweight title and secured a third-round submission victory in the main event.

Prior to the event, Jones posted an Instagram video, taking a dig at White. He claimed the promotion stole his concept for grappling events.

''People think I’m taking this UFC BJJ very personal but I wish their finale today all the success in the world. Obviously, they stole the pit, the rules, the judges, they’re blocking staff from working our event but I hope the finale goes off with a bang today. I hope all you guys tune in to watch my ideas come to fruition on the UFC YouTube channel''

The Australian then fired a rocket launcher at White's mannequin, saying:

''F*ck the UFC''

Check out the post below:

Jones is well-known for hosting his own grappling tournaments across the globe under the name 'Craig Jones Invitational'. His next event is set to take place on Aug. 31 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, where the two-time ADCC silver medalist will face Olympian Gable Steveson in the main event.

Despite his unhappiness with the promotion, Jones has a good relationship with numerous UFC stars. Notably, he was in the corner for fellow Australian Jack Della Maddalena's welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year.

When Craig Jones detailed his experience with cornering UFC fighters

In an interview with Chris Williamson earlier this month, grapppling expert Craig Jones talked about what it's like to corner MMA fighters. Aside from Jack Della Maddalena, Craig previously teamed up with Alexander Volkanovski for 'TUF 29', where the reigning featherweight champion coached against Brian Ortega in 2021.

Jones said:

''I really don't like cornering MMA fights because you more feel relief that your guy got out of there healthy and okay. One thing MMA doesn't show enough is how badly hurt these guys are after the fight. Quite often the camera will avoid the guy that's unconscious for three minutes. From a coach's perspective, from a friend's perspective, when you see your guy unconscious for a concerningly long amount of time, that's a traumatic experience as well. For me, coaching, you're second-guessing everything."

Check out Craig Jones' comments below (1:17:04):

