Craig Jones blasts Gordon Ryan for "trying to gently caress Conor McGregor's n*ts" with Proper 12 promotion after recent victory

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) stars Craig Jones and Gordon Ryan have continued their feud, with the latest incident involving Ryan's recent promo for Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which was founded by Conor McGregor.

Jones and Ryan were initially teammates and trained under the tutelage of legendary coach John Danaher in New York. Following the pandemic, however, the BJJ team disbanded and Craig Jones opted to form a new team, B Team Jiu Jitsu.

Gordon Ryan stuck with Danaher and the pair formed New Wave Jiu Jitsu. Since the split and the forming of their own teams, Ryan and Jones have been at a competitive war with one another, regularly rooting for each other's downfall on social media.

Recently, Gordon Ryan returned to BJJ action following a bout of illness and defeated rival Patrick Gaudio in the main event of WNO 20.

Prior to the bout, 'The King' had been teasing a mystery box on social media during the pre-fight build-up and eventually revealed the contents of the box after his victory. Inside it was a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Check out the reveal below:

Craig Jones has since reacted to Ryan's promo for the whiskey, where he criticized his rival for selling out to the Irishman. Speaking on the B Team YouTube channel, Jones said:

"The Proper 12 thing was a bit weird. I think he's trying to gently caress Conor McGregor's nuts in an attempt to get some social media shout-outs and in an attempt to p*ss off Dillon Danis, who's Conor McGregor's grappling coach and good friend."

Catch Jones' comments here (4:20):

Gordon Ryan accused of match fixing by BJJ world champion

Gordon Ryan once again staked his claim as arguably the best No-Gi submission grappler in the world with his dominant victory over Patrick Gaudio last weekend.

Ryan won the fight in just five minutes and had previously predicted his method of victory to be via armbar, which proved to be the case.

However, a serious allegation has been made following his win over Gaudio. According to IBJJF No-Gi world champion AJ Agazarm, he has found a credible source who alleged that Gaudio was to purposefully take the fall via an armbar.

Agazarm said:

"I just found out from a very credible source that apparently the contract between Ryan and Gaudio for the WNO final was set up for Gaudio to take the fall via armbar. I wish I was joking here, but I'm not..."

Catch Agazarm's allegation here:

