Craig Jones confirms B-Team bans Jay Rodriguez over disturbing locker room behavior

Craig Jones, one of the founders and leaders of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym known as the B-Team, has confirmed that Jay Rodriguez has been kicked off the team. The news has come as a massive shock to the BJJ community, with 'JayRod' having become one of the team's most exciting prospects over recent years.

Rodriguez had also become a fan-favorite in the grappling world and news of his expulsion from B-Team has left the BJJ community stunned. According to the former B-Team member, he was banned after several "unhealthy" interactions with female members of the gym.

Jones took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing this:

"Jay Rod is no longer part of B Team. He has stated his reasons for his removal. B Team is a safe training place for all and we have a zero tolerance policy for anyone breaching that trust."

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

Rodriguez shared several posts of his own, one of which was a video where he said the following:

"You may have heard that I have been banned from B-Team. This is true. Essentially, I've had some unhealthy interactions with women in the gym. This has now led to me seeking help through therapy for just for my p*rn addiction that I've had for quite some time now."

Catch Jay Rodriguez's video below:

Craig Jones reacts to being choked unconscious by Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315

UFC 315 will be headlined by a welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian will be competing for UFC gold for the first time in his career, and has employed the help of expert grappler Craig Jones to prepare for Muhammad's wrestling game.

The reigning champion at 170 pounds is viewed as one of the best wrestlers in the promotion, whilst Della Maddalena is traditionally much more comfortable in the stand up. Footage of the title challenger appearing to choke Jones unconscious during a training session recently made the rounds on social media. It's unclear whether the incident is 100% genuine or not.

Catch Jack Della Maddalena and Craig Jones rolling together below:

Jones took to the comments section and wrote:

"I wish this was a joke. I am the joke."

In a follow-up comment, he added:

"Time to retire."

Screenshot of Jones' reaction to being choked 'unconscious' by Della Maddalena

