Craig Jones throws hilarious stoner jab at Jack Della Maddalena’s fight IQ

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Craig Jones recently poked fun at his friend and student, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Jones, who is known for his over-the-top humor and comedic antics, didn't skip a beat when it came to making fun of the newly-crowned welterweight king.

Ad

In a podcast interview that surfaced online, Jones spoke about how he would "steal moves" from Della Maddalena in the gym, saying:

"I'm just a fan [of Jack Della Maddalena]. I keep saying this. I've stolen a lot of moves from him. But I think he smokes so many bongs that he forgets that those are his moves and I get to re-teach them back to him and I take full credit for it."

Ad

Trending

Check out Craig Jones joke about Della Maddalena below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Jones is a former IBJJF No-Gi world champion, two-time ADCC world championship silver medalist, and three-time Polaris Pro Grappling champion. He's also the founder and head coach of Jiu-jitsu super team, B-Team Jiu-jitsu. In MMA, Craig Jones has worked as the grappling coach of Australian fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Maddalena.

Craig Jones' student Jack Della Maddalena ready for a grudge bout against Islam Makhachev

A thorn in Craig Jones' side is former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani wrestling specialist faced one of Jones' finest students, two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev twice beat Volkanovski, first via close decision and second via knockout.

Ad

Ad

Now that Makhachev decided to relinquish his lightweight title to move up to welterweight and challenge Jack Della Maddalena, Craig Jones once again has a chance to best the Dagestani champion and his team.

Before Della Maddalena won the title at UFC 315 earlier this month, he had already made plans to face Makhachev, as it was widely known that the Dagestani will move up to welterweight should the title change hands.

Ad

Speaking to MMA Fighting on YouTube, Della Maddalena painted a perfect picture of what a rivalry with Makhachev might look like:

"It would be awesome, you know, and it has a bit of a story. Obviously the [Alexander] Volkanovski [vs Islam Makhachev] first fight was in Perth. So I reckon a lot of the Perth crowd would have definitely left that [fight] feeling bitter. So they'll be coming back for a bit of revenge. I think it would go up."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (16:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.