"Craig out here just describing Gordon" - Craig Jones' analysis of "autism and steroids" being the recipe for champs has fans crying with laughter

Australian grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Craig Jones recently made questionable and hilarious comments when describing the ideal set of traits that he looks for in an athlete.

During a recent episode of his El Segundo Podcast, Jones stated:

“If you have the right mix – I call it the goldilock sign – if you have the right mix of autism and steroids, you are 100% guaranteed to become a world champion. And that’s the thing, people are focusing on steroids but really as a world class coach, you really wanna attract people with autism because you can give anyone steroids. Despite our best efforts, we are yet to give anyone autism.”

Fans failed to understand what Jones was getting at and made it clear in the comments of the post.

"Craig out here just describing Gordon [Ryan]"

"I don’t know that there is any funnier, high-level athlete than Craig Jones, and the fox catcher wrestling shirt is just the cherry on top👏👏👏"

Others tried to reason with the ideal combination that Jones stated.

"They have poor spatial awareness and balance. Unlikely."

"I'm just autistic enough to make life difficult without any of the benefits"

"Where can I buy some autism?"

"I think I have the wrong type of autism. Not the good at math and loving trains kind. I have the crippling social anxiety kind. Will extra steroids fix this?"

Fans also suggested alternate combinations and presented various platforms with people fitting Craig Jones' perfect combination.

"What about mild dylexia and really strong coffee ??"

"Wrong. 4chan, Reddit, valorant, the modern feminist movement, plenty of contagious autism in those corners of the internet"

Craig Jones hits back at Islam Makhachev's comments on Alexander Volkanovski's wrestling

Craig Jones is a part of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's entourage and helps him through fight camps. The two hail from the same country and share great camaraderie.

Jones was present at Volkanovski's Perth headliner against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. He spoke about meeting the UFC's 155-pound champion after the grueling fight.

Jones and Makhachev embraced before the fighter questioned Jones why he didn't teach Volkanovski to escape a body triangle. Although Jones did not respond in the moment, he later said in reference to the incident on Lex Fridman's podcast:

“Well obviously you need to learn how to finish a rear naked choke.”

