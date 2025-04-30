"Crave the chaos" - Former champ Joseph Lasiri, fans in pure awe of Jackie Buntan's tenacious power in Bangkok showcase

Inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is never one to turn down a foe willing to fight her toe-to-toe. Such was her experience in fighting Italian star Martine Michieletto in March 2024.
For the entirety of their three-round Muay Thai bout, Buntan and the four-time ISKA Kickboxing queen produced fireworks as both women were keen to produce a highlight-reel knockout.
Though no finish came about, there were moments where it seemed like Buntan would be able to put away 'The Italian Queen' because of her crisp, boxing-centric combos. Buntan's near-flawless showing led to her winning via unanimous decision.
Watch the highlights of their bout below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the comments section, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri led the charge in praising the Filipino-American for her handiwork, writing:
"Love this fight ❤️ REMATCH 🥇🇮🇹"
Fans also chimed in with their thoughts, writing:
"🍁 Crave the chaos."
"Get em Jackie!"
"Jackie "Hands" Buntan! 🇺🇸🥊🇵🇭🔥🔥 What a great fight."
"Jackie is the only champion that's been on top! ❤️🌹❤️🫶🙏🙏🏻💪🏻👊🏻"
"Jackie trains relentlessly in the gym, and it shows every time she steps in the ring 🔥🔥"
Jackie Buntan immensely hopeful for women's sports' future
The 27-year-old Jackie Buntan is in the prime of her career, and she believes that women's sports is currently trending upwards, with a major boom happening within the next 10 years.
In an interview with ONE, the Boxing Works affiliate shared her thoughts on the matter, saying:
"I'm blessed and I'm proud to be part of that. And I just think 10 years from now, combat sports, especially female combat sports, is gonna be like I could only hope. But I believe it will blow itself out of the park where it is right now."