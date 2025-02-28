"Crazy how Canelo is still scared" - Fans react as podcast guest shocks Joe Rogan with story of Dmitry Bivol dropping David Benavidez in sparring

Fans were recently sent into a frenzy after a guest in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) recalled that Dmitry Bivol had dropped David Benavidez during a sparring session.

Speaking to Rogan on the JRE podcast (#2280), Peter Berg revealed that Bivol trained at his gym and told the famous podcaster about the "hardest" punch he'd ever seen thrown. He then narrated a story about Bivol sparring Benavidez and stated:

"The hardest punch I've ever seen anyone throw in my life was in our gym. David Benavidez was sparring Bivol. David Benavidez is a great fighter, but Bivol caught him and dropped him with a jab. In sparring."

After @boxing_william shared a clip of their conversation on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan took a jab at Canelo Alvarez and wrote:

"Crazy how Canelo is still scared to fight him, lol."

Another fan wrote:

"Does this dude know the rules? What happens in the gym, stays in the gym."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @boxing_william on X

Joe Rogan on why Elon Musk could never face Mark Zuckerberg in potential MMA fight

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the rumored MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. While both tech billionaires hyped the matchup over months and even got Dana White to help out, it ultimately fell through, and the two never threw down under MMA rules.

In the same JRE episode with Peter Berg, Rogan outlined why the fight was unlikely to take place and compared Zuckerberg's physical prowess to that of Musk's, stating:

"I don't know. That to me is the most - Zuckerberg is legit, he trains hard. He trains with legit guys. He trains all the time. He's very smart and very obsessed by it and he's like legitimately training. He's significantly smaller than Elon. Elon's a big guy, but that only goes so far, especially if you don't have any endurance."

Rogan continued:

"He took karate when he was younger... I don't know. I don't think it was ever going to happen... I don't know how the guy tweets as much as he does. How the f**k could you train for a fight?... Zuckerberg's a real martial artist... I think [Musk] realized early on, his cardio is non-existent."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:34:47):

