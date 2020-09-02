Cris Cyborg has accused former UFC fighter and co-commentator Daniel Cormier for being a paid shill of the promotion. DC recently revealed he was paid a million dollars under the table after his loss against Jones which did not sit well with Cris Cyborg, who attacked the former olympian on twitter.

Cris Cyborg always shared an icy relationship with the UFC hierarchy even before signing for the promotion. UFC president Dana White had once even said that she looked like Wanderlei Silva in a dress.

However, Cris Cyborg's problems with the UFC didn't end there as color commentator Joe Rogan would later find out. Rogan joked about Cris Cyborg having "male genitalia" on his podcast which did not sit well with the former Invicta and Strikeforce champion.

In a recent appearance on the DC and Helwani show, Cormier praised the UFC for taking care of him financially.

“After I had lost to Jon Jones, Lorenzo Fertitta gave me a million dollars. Him and Dana gave me a million dollars. They actually called me and said, ‘We are going to give you a million dollars for for the job that you’ve done.”- Daniel Cormier on the DC and Helwani show.

Cris Cyborg has a bone to pick with the UFC

DC went on to reveal on the show that he was given an extra $400K bonus after beating Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 so he could total another $1 million payout after getting a base pay of $300K and another $300K from PPV points. Cormier's comments did not sit well with Cris Cyborg, who slammed DC as a paid shill of the company in a tweet that she later deleted.

“When UFC moved UFC 232 from NV to CA on four days notice, they refused to compensate me for paid appearances I could no longer attend in Vegas. At UFC 240 they refused to buy my flights to the fights because I did camp in. I was the PPV co-main event. @dc_mma you’re paid to shill.”