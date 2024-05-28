Cris Cyborg announces huge boxing match at London's O2 Arena amid rift with PFL boss Donn Davis

It appears as though Cris Cyborg will be returning to the squared circle rather than the cage as she announced a boxing bout amid her ongoing rift with PFL boss Donn Davis. The Brazilian has been competing in boxing bouts while she awaits her next MMA and has expressed her frustrations.

The reigning women's featherweight champion last competed at Bellator 300 last October, where she earned a first-round TKO over Cat Zingano to retain her title. Since the PFL acquired the promotion, Cyborg has made it known that she has been frustrated with the lack of communication and fight proposals.

In light of her rift with Davis, the Brazilian MMA legend recently took to her X account to officially announce her next boxing bout along with the fight poster. Cyborg will take part in the upcoming Crypto Fight Week card against influencer and boxer Aria Wild. The event is scheduled for June 15 at the famous O2 Arena in London, England.

"June 15th, I'm back in the Boxing Ring inside the Indigo at the O2 in London, England. See you in 18 days @CryptoFightWeek"

Crypto Fight Week shares appreciation for Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is undoubtedly in the conversation for being one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time. Before announcing her opponent, Crypto Fight Week, who are promoting the aforementioned event, shared their appreciation for the Bellator women's featherweight champion.

Crypto Fight Week took to their X account to highlight Cyborg's accomplishments in the sport. In addition, they mentioned that their event will mark the Brazilian's first combat sports bout in the UK, which heightens the significance of her inclusion on the card. They wrote:

"Cris Cyborg! The only fighter in MMA history to complete the Grand Slam! @criscyborg held belts in Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator! She makes her UK combat sports debut on June 15th at #CFNLondon!"

