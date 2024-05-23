PFL chairman Donn Davis makes cryptic LeBron James comparison speaking on Kayla Harrison's move to UFC: "A follower who needs validation"

PFL chairman Donn Davis recently expressed his thoughts on Kayla Harrison joining the UFC. Davis took a jibe at Harrison while taking an example from basketball legend LeBron James.

The combat world was surprised when UFC CEO Dana White announced the signing of Harrison back in January. Following the PFL's acquisition of Bellator and rumors of a super fight between the American and Cris Cyborg, many expected her to re-sign. However, she ultimately joined the UFC and, surprisingly, competed at bantamweight, a division she'd never fought in before.

In a recent interview with John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Davis discussed Harrison joining the biggest MMA promotion in the world. He used James and Kevin Durant as examples, noting how the former elevated his team to a new level and the latter's continued pursuit of achievement even after switching teams. He said:

''It's interesting, some people at the very top of their career are LeBron James and some at the very top of their career are Kevin Durant and and they're both otherworldly basketball players but who they are is very different as people. One wants to lead and change their sport and wherever they are is the best of the world. The other is a follower who needs validation and we couldn't do anything about that.''

Harrison competed in the PFL for her entire professional MMA career, except for one match in Invicta FC. However, she became a free agent as her contract expired. She finally moved to the UFC, even though PFL tried to keep her on their roster.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka made her promotional debut on April 13 at the landmark UFC 300 event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, against former 135-pound champion Holly Holm. Harrison submitted Holm in the second round to win the bout.

When Donn Davis opened up on PFL letting Kayla Harrison join UFC

Kayla Harrison shocked the MMA world by signing with the UFC. Donn Davis, the founder of the PFL, where Harrison had competed, handled the news gracefully. Back in January of this year, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked the PFL chairman what he thought, and the chairman's courteous response won the admiration of many.

Harrison has made no secret of her ambition to establish herself as the greatest female fighter in the world, drawing similarities to fellow judoka Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. Davis remained calm in the face of the possibility that one of his big stars may want to sign a contract with the UFC. He said:

“We chose not to stand in her way of leaving for UFC.”

