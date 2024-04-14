UFC 300: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 300 will see Holly Holm welcome former two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison to the octagon. The pair will be a part of a stacked preliminary card, as they will battle in a classic striker vs. grappler matchup.

Holm will hope to prove that she belongs in the top five of the women's bantamweight division, and a victory over a decorated combat sports athlete like Harrison would likely do so.

But for the UFC debutant, a statement-making performance could see her leapfrog the division and be matched up with the division's champion, Raquel Pennington. Could 'The Preacher's Daughter' replicate her finish over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 by knocking out another American Judoka? Only time will tell.

Questions regarding how Harrison would fair in the octagon have continued since her MMA debut in 2018. After overcoming her biggest hurdle ahead of her promotional debut, making the 136-pound limit, it is time for her to prove whether she belongs on the sport's biggest stage.

UFC 300: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Follow the events of every round from the fight below:

Round 1:

As the opening bell rings, both fighters cautiously approach their opponent, circling on the outside. Kayla Harrison throws an inside leg kick, before throwing a kick up high that initiates a clinch position near the cage. Holly Holm is swiftly taken down by the Olympic gold medalist before reversing the position nicely with a sweep.

After getting back to her feet, Holm is then quickly taken down again, with Harrison gaining the top position. The UFC debutant reigns down vicious strikes for the remaining three minutes of the round, whilst the former UFC champion was unable to land a single striker in Round 1.

Round 2:

Harrison rushes her opponent as Round 2 commences, closing to the distance.

After securing a takedown over Holm, the UFC debutant lands in full mount and begins landing strikes. Holm is forced to give her back, leading to Harrison synching in a rear-naked choke which leads to the tap.

Kayla Harrison has successfully arrived in the UFC steamrolling a former champion and a veteran of the sport.