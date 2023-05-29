Cris Cyborg in awe after training with Joshua Pacio: “He works hard” 

Legendary women’s mixed martial arts fighter Cris Cyborg is impressed with the work ethic of former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and expects him to continue doing well moving forward.

The two had the opportunity to train together recently at Cris Cyborg’s gym in Huntington Beach, California.

Joshua Pacio is currently doing the rounds of various gyms in the United States, along with another former ONE world champion in Eduard Folayang, as part of his thrust to shore up his skills in preparation for future fights.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, multi-time champion Cris Cyborg said she liked what she saw from ‘The Passion’ and is excited for what is in store for the Filipino fighter.

She said:

“Joshua, he was already a world champion at [22 years old], and now he's trying to fight for the title again, now he's 27, he's really young. He has a lot to think [about] for the future. He trains really, really hard. He works hard.”

Check out the interview below:

Joshua Pacio long held the ONE strawweight world title before losing it back in December to American fighter Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks by unanimous decision.

Earlier this year, he decided to part ways with Team Lakay, joining Folayang and other veteran teammates, in a bid to expand his know-how and continue to evolve as a fighter.

Joshua Pacio is hoping that the US gym tour he is doing will go a long way in his push to bounce back and in time make another run at the ONE strawweight world title he once held.

