Cris Cyborg boasts more title fight victories than Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre

Cris Cyborg has more title fight wins in MMA history than the likes of Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.

Jones, Silva, and St-Pierre are considered among the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Cyborg is one of the best female fighters ever. However, the fact that she has more wins in title fights than all the legends might come as a surprise to many.

In a recent social media post, Cyborg shared the list of all the fighters with the most wins in title fights in MMA history.

15- Cris Cyborg

14- Jon Jones

13- Georges St-Pierre

12- Demetrious Johnson

11- Anderson Silva / José Aldo

10- Amanda Nunes

9- Matt Hughes / Randy Couture

8- Ronda Rousey / Valentina Shevchenko

The 37-year-old is currently at the top of the list with 15 title fight wins across promotions like Strikeforce, UFC, and Bellator MMA.

'Bones' is at the No. 2 spot with 14 title fight wins. The former light heavyweight champion racked up an impressive tally during his reign as the 205lbs champion of the UFC. He defeated the likes of Daniel Cormier and Lyoto Machida. Mauricio Rua, Alexander Gustafsson, and more during his historic reign.

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest welterweights of all time, is at No. 3 with 13 title fight wins. 'Rush' is a former two-division champion, having won both the welterweight and middleweight titles in the UFC.

Former UFC star Demetrious Johnson is next with 12 title fight wins. Brazilian legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo are tied for the No. 5 spot with 11 wins each.

Amanda Nunes is also on the list with 10 title fight wins. Matt Hughes and Randy Couture are tied next with nine wins each. Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko both have eight wins to their names.

What's next for Cris Cyborg?

Cris Cyborg is the current Bellator MMA featherweight champion. She joined the organization back in 2020 after her UFC contract ran out. Since then, the Brazilian has established her dominance in the women's 145lbs division of the promotion.

Cyborg defeated Julia Budd via TKO in her organizational debut. She has managed to win all of her five fights in Bellator, with four of those coming via finishes.

Cris Cyborg won her most recent fight via decision against Arlene Blencowe. With the likes of Cat Zingano and more waiting for their shot at the 145lbs title, it will be interesting to see what's next for Cyborg.

