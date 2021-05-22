Cris Cyborg explains why she called Cat Zingano out post-win at Bellator 259

Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg extended her winning streak last night with a win over Leslie Smith at Bellator 259 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The former UFC featherweight champion has now successfully defended her Bellator strap twice in a row.

Following the seamless TKO victory, Cyborg called out third-ranked featherweight Cat Zingano for her next title defense. During the post-fight press conference, Cyborg reasoned why she called out Zingano.

Alluding to her illustrious fighting career, which has spanned almost 16 years, Cyborg mentioned that a victory over Zingano is necessary to stamp herself as the greatest female fighter of all time.

If Bellator MMA president Scott Coker green-lights the matchup, Cris Cyborg would like to trade blows with Zingano next.

"You know, I have 16 years of fighting experience. But you cannot be a [Greatest Of All Time] if you're scared of Cat [Zingano]. So, I asked to see if Scott Coker agreed, I would like to fight Cat Zingano. No disrespect to her. I know she is a real fighter. But I think it's going to be a great fight between us," said Cris Cyborg.

Cat Zingano's MMA record warrants a title shot against Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano (12-4) has lined up two consecutive wins in Bellator WMMA since her loss to former title UFC contender Megan Anderson at UFC 232. Zingano was last seen inside the cage against Olivia Parker at Bellator 256, where 'Alpha' secured a first-round submission (armbar) win.

Leading up to Bellator 256, Cat Zingano was determined to secure the title contender spot with a win over Olivia Parker. In an interview with ESPN, the former UFC fighter stated that dethroning Cris Cyborg is her ultimate goal as a Bellator fighter. Zingano said:

"That's what I'm asking for and that's what I'm working for," Zingano said. "I plan to put on a good show [Friday] and really pull it together and do my best, so that [the fight against Cyborg] is something that is considered undeniable. So we'll see. That's the plan. That's the goal. That's been the goal for a long time."

A matchup between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano will undoubtedly make for a barn burner as both fighters are widely regarded as pioneers of women's MMA.