Cris Cyborg helps raise over $100K with The Salvation Army 

Cris Cyborg recently helped The Salvation Army raise over $100,000 for community services.

The Salvation Army works to spread education, support people out of poverty and run charitable events. They work across 132 countries around the world at the moment.

Cyborg was present alongside Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio, at the fifth annual bowling charity event earlier this week. Here's what the legendary fighter wrote on Twitter about the event:

"Champ @criscyborg joined San Antonio Texas mayor @Ron_Nirenberg and the Salvation Army to help raise over $100,000 to help create community change during the 5th annual Celebrity Bowling charity event hosted Monday night. 🙏🏽 Thank you to all involved in such an amazing event."

Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com @criscyborg 🏽 Thank you to all involved in such an amazing event Champ @criscyborg joined San Antonio Texas mayor @Ron_Nirenberg and the Salvation Army to help raise over $100,000 to help create community change during the 5th annual Celebrity Bowling charity event hosted Monday night.🏽 Thank you to all involved in such an amazing event Champ @criscyborg joined San Antonio Texas mayor @Ron_Nirenberg and the Salvation Army to help raise over $100,000 to help create community change during the 5th annual Celebrity Bowling charity event hosted Monday night. 🙏🏽 Thank you to all involved in such an amazing event https://t.co/ZXcsTTnlwo

Cyborg lives in Brazil and is not from San Antonio. Hence, it might come as a surprise to see her in a charity event there. However, according to to the 37-year-old, helping people is the most important fight that one can take part in as it stays in people's hearts forever.

Here's what she said in an interview with RollieRiadnenko:

"I believe it's important to not just be the champion and fight. But to be champion in people's heart. Because you stay forever. Everything you do for helping others is gonna forever stay in their hearts. This is driving me. Continuing to help the community and us the platform that you fight in for another fight."

Watch the interview below:

Cris Cyborg demands rematch against Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg kept an eye on UFC 277 as Amanda Nunes avenged her loss against Julianna Pena in the main event. It was a dominant performance from 'The Lioness', who once again attached champ-champ status to her name.

Cyborg and Nunes crossed paths at UFC 232, where the current UFC champion shocked the world by dismantling Cyborg in the first round, earning a knockout finish.

Cyborg was a dominant champion in the UFC for a long time, and has since gone on to replicate her success with Bellator MMA. However, despite being in a different promotion, Cyborg has continued to call for a rematch against her compatriot.

On Twitter, Cyborg wrote:

"We doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2"

Cyborg is the current women's featherweight champion of Bellator MMA. Her most recent win came against Arlene Blencowe in April. She is yet to be booked for her next fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far