"Another reminder that you don't play boxing" - Bellator champion Cris Cyborg shows respect to African boxer who died after bout

MMA Grand Slam champion Cris Cyborg paid respects to South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi, who died of a brain injury after his recent bout.

A concerning video of Buthelezi went viral as he appeared disoriented during his boxing match. He was winning the fight, and had just knocked his opponent, Siphesihl Mntungwa, out of the ring before walking away and punching the air. The bizarre action prompted the referee to cease the fight and declare Mntungwa the winner.

Buthelezi was eventually taken to King Edward VIII Hospital where doctors confirmed he suffered brain bleeding and went into a medically-induced coma. Unfortunately, he did not make it, and was pronounced dead on June 7.

Below is Cris Cyborg's tweet addressing the boxer's death:

"Another reminder that you don’t play boxing. RIP South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi."

Simiso Buthelezi was undefeated at 4-0 prior to the match at Boxing South Africa. His death has left his family and fans in shock as it is unknown what caused his injury.

Cris Cyborg emerges victorious against Arlene Blencowe

In her fourth title defense, Cyborg remained undefeated against Arlene Blencowe in their rematch.

Back in 2020, at Bellator 249, Cyborg faced Blencowe in her first fight as a champion in the promotion. She was a huge favorite going into the fight and dominated like she never had before.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt scored the first submission win of her pro MMA career by making Blencowe tapout to a rear-naked choke in the second round. Fast forward to 2022, they fought again with Cyborg as the champion and Blencowe as the challenger at Bellator 279. Both ladies put on a stunning performance, but it was Cyborg who came out victorious in the end.

Cyborg is the reigning Bellator women's flyweight champion and flaunts being the only MMA fighter to hold titles across four fight promotions. She is now on an undefeated six-fight streak and holds a record of 26 wins and two losses with one No Contest.

