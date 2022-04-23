"They don't have girls to fight" - Cris Cyborg rules out chances of returning to UFC

Cris Cyborg recently stated that a return to the UFC is not on the cards because the organization doesn't have much competition at 145lbs.

Cyborg is the current Bellator featherweight champion. 'Justino' revealed a few months ago that she has only one or two fights left in her contract with the organization. She makes her return to action this weekend at Bellator 279.

When asked by ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi in a recent interview whether she intends to return to the UFC, Cyborg said:

"You know the reality is they don't have girls to fight. You know, if it is in the 145 you want to do. One of the problems, not just that Dana White is a problem, they don't have girls to fight. In reality, they don't have a division for 145lbs."

Watch Cyborg talk to ESPN MMA below:

Cyborg is a former UFC featherweight champion. After making her organizational debut at UFC 198, the Brazilian went on to win six out of her seven fights inside the octagon. Some of her more notable wins included Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

Watch Cyborg's best knockouts in the UFC below:

Cris Cyborg returns at Bellator 279 to fight Arlene Blencowe

Cyborg is set to take on Arlene Blencowe in a rematch in the main event of Bellator 279 this weekend. The duo fought at Bellator 249 in 2020, where the Brazilian earned a second-round submission win.

Cris Cyborg is on a five-fight win streak at the moment with four of her wins coming in Bellator MMA. The 36-year-old knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in her last fight in November 2021. She has managed to finish all of her fights in the promotion.

Arlene Blencowe currently has a professional record of 15-8. The 39-year-old is on a two-fight win streak heading into the contest. Her last loss was against the current champion. However, it would take something special from the Australian to emerge victorious this weekend against a dominant champion like Cyborg.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta will take on Raufeon Stots in the co-main event slot of the Bellator 279 fight card.

Edited by Aziel Karthak