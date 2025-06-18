Cristian Araneta vs. Thanongsak Simsri: Live round-by-round updates

The Cristian Araneta vs. Thanongsak Simsri round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super strawweight title scheduled to co-headline Top Rank's Japanese card on June 19. The bout is an enormous opportunity for both men.
For Araneta, it is his chance to become the next world champion to represent the Philippines. With a 25-2 record and 20 stoppages to his name, Araneta is a heavy puncher, but so is Simsri, whose record is 38-1, with 34 knockouts/TKOs. Thus, a knockout almost seems certain.
However, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect Araneta to capture the IBF super strawweight belt and emerge victorious, listing him as a -150 favorite. Simsri, by comparison, is a +120 underdog. The card itself is set for a 3:00 AM (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.
However, the bout between Araneta and Simsri is expected to start at around 6:20 AM E.T. / 3:30 AM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super strawweight title fight.
Cristian Araneta vs. Thanongsak Simsri
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12: