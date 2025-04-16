Cristiano Ronaldo shares three-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 title win, fans react: "Absolutely incredible"

MMA fans have taken notice of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Alexander Volkanovski reclaiming his featherweight title at UFC 314. Many had a positive response as Ronaldo expressed his admiration for 'The Great.'

Volkanovski made his octagon return against Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound strap in the main event of UFC 314. Lopes put up a tough fight, but the 36-year-old outclassed his opponent and was declared the winner via unanimous decision. With that, the Australian fighter became a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

Volkanovski's incredible performance earned him appraisal from many, including soccer icon Ronaldo. A fan account took to X and shared the Portuguese superstar's congratulatory message, which read:

''Champ is back''

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's message for Alexander Volkanovski below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

''Congratulations''

Another one stated:

''King of champ''

Others wrote:

''"Absolutely incredible! Volkanovski is a true champion, and it’s amazing to see Ronaldo showing love for the UFC! Congrats to the champ on an epic comeback!" Ronaldo's UFC interactions, Volkanovski's training regimen''

''We are already having him do all to stay up. He still gives his support to other hardworkers too''

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @TeamCRonaldo on X]

Alexander Volkanovski's coach reveals next potential opponent

In his second tenure as a UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski will look to make his title defense later this year against Yair Rodriguez or undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

According to Volkanovski's coach, Joe Lopez, Evloev is the first choice. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Lopez said:

''Realisticallly, he [Evloev] does deserve [the shot] but there was no talk of him at all. At the presser... There was no real talk of him at all. Everyone was talking about Yair [Rodriguez] and everybody else except him, you know. It's a bit sad."

He added:

"I guess he's not a very, I guess, exciting and he doesn't bring much to the table. But he's unbeaten and he's on a run. If anyone deserves a shot, it's actually him, you know. But it's up to the powers-that-be, you know."

Check out Joe Lopez's comments below:

