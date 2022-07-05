"Rogan wins again" - Twitter reacts to Crosby, Still, and Nash returning to Spotify after expressing outrage over Joe Rogan

The world of Twitter, especially fans of Joe Rogan, have reacted after it appeared that singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash's music has returned to the popular music streaming service Spotify.

The group followed in the footsteps of artist Neil Young earlier this year by putting out a joint statement, revealing they'd be removing their music from Spotify if the platform continued to host Rogan's podcast.

The UFC commentator and podcast host moved the Joe Rogan Experience podcast exclusively to Spotify in 2020. The deal was worth a reported $200 million. The popularity of the podcast is, in part, due to the different nature of his guests, ranging from MMA fighters, politicians, scientists, and musicians.

Much of the discussion in episodes over the last couple of years has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. It is here that some people such as Crosby, Stills, and Nash have found an issue with Rogan, citing their disappointment with Spotify for 'allowing' the spread of misinformation about the virus.

The trio put out a statement in February that read:

"We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.

"Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform."

Spotify reacted to the news by adding an advisory warning before any episode of the 'JRE' that included any discussion about COVID-19.

Fast forward to today, however, and it now appears that the group's music has returned to the platform, but no statement has addressed this yet.

Many fans have taken to Twitter after the latest development to express their views. Former MMA fighter and friend of Joe Rogan, Jake Shields is the first fighter to react to the news.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Newsmax @newsmax



newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… What an embarrassment twitter.com/newsmax/status… What an embarrassment twitter.com/newsmax/status…

Fans of the singers were left disappointed with them going back on their word. One fan, in particular, admitted that they believed Rogan has "won" because his podcast remains on Spotify and the trio have still returned.

Daniel Freer⚔ @DWF57 Newsmax @newsmax



newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Rogan wins again twitter.com/newsmax/status… Rogan wins again twitter.com/newsmax/status…

Check out some of the other fan reactions to the news below:

Kirk McKee @kirkmckee13 Newsmax @newsmax



newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… So is Rogan gone now, or did their principles just only last that long? twitter.com/newsmax/status… So is Rogan gone now, or did their principles just only last that long? twitter.com/newsmax/status…

The Holy Goat @trueholygoat Newsmax @newsmax



newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Welcome home, boys! twitter.com/newsmax/status… Welcome home, boys! twitter.com/newsmax/status… https://t.co/fEywOWzZKZ

Fans of Joe Rogan even insinuated that the controversy boosted the 54-year-old's popularity on the platform, believing the UFC commentator gained over "2 million subscribers" due to the media circus.

. @Kneel2ThaCrown twitter.com/newsmax/status… Newsmax @newsmax



newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan. newsmax.com/thewire/crosby… This is even more hilarious because Joe Rogan said he gained like 2 million subscribers from the controversy. Your stupid protest sure showed him!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Spotify This is even more hilarious because Joe Rogan said he gained like 2 million subscribers from the controversy. Your stupid protest sure showed him!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Spotify twitter.com/newsmax/status…

It does appear that, as of today, Neil Young's music is still unavailable on Spotify. Crosby, Still, or Nash's music reappearing is yet to be confirmed but the common consensus amongst those on Twitter is that it was simply due to a lack of revenue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far