"Spotify is on Joe Rogan's platform, Rogan is not on Spotify's" - Brendan Schaub says critics will make Joe Rogan's podcast biggest show ever

Joe Rogan recently made headlines regarding his controversial podcast. While a horde of artists continue to to cancel Rogan, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has stood by the UFC color commentator.

Schaub initially requested comics to pull down their shows from Spotify in solidarity with Rogan. More recently, Schaub claimed on his podcast The Schaub Show that the audio streaming giant was more reliant on Rogan than the podcaster was on Spotify.

Schaub also wished for Rogan to start his own venture after his $100 million deal with Spotify ends:

"I told Joe this, 'Spotify is on Joe Rogan's platform, Rogan is not on Spotify's.' Don't get it twisted. Rogan can go anywhere in the world. He needs nobody. And we've never seen an animal like this, not even close. He could go do his own thing which I hope he does, you know, there is a lot of things he could do. They're not gonna cancel him but I think he only has a year-and-a-half left on his contract so that's not a ton of time. I think when it's over, Joe's gonna realize this stuff only makes him bigger."

Schaub went on to add that once the controversy blows over, Rogan's podcast will benefit from all the noise:

"[The Joe Rogan Experience] is at 11 million [viewers per episode] now... when all this s*** is done, he's at 20 million per episode, the biggest f****** show of all time."

Brendan Schaub believes Joe Rogan will emerge a winner

Joe Rogan initially sparked outrage by inviting the outspoken Dr. Robert Malone to his podcast. Malone's views on COVID-19 created quite an uproar. Folk music icon Neil Young took his music down from Spotify after giving an ultimatum to cancel Rogan's podcast.

Artists like Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, India Arie and Graham Nash also followed suit in protest against Spotify's support for Rogan. Things took a turn for the worse when India Arie circulated a viral compilation of Rogan using the 'N-word' in his podcast.

However, Brendan Schaub is confident that Rogan will emerge as a winner once the controversy dies down. He believes public memory is short enough and people will soon regain their love for Rogan:

"What happens in a month when this is no longer a story. I'll tell you what happens. Your ratings go back to where you were, where they are not shit. And what happens to Joe Rogan? Well, humans are gonna come up with their own ideas and look into it. They're gonna see, 'Oh, he's a great dude, oh he's a smart guy, oh he's open minded, oh he said this a while ago now he... wow, this is refreshing'."

