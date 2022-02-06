×
Create
Notifications

Brendan Schaub urges comics to take down their Spotify podcasts if Joe Rogan's show gets cancelled

Joe Rogan (L) via Twitter @THEREALPUNK and Brendan Schaub (R) via Instagram @brendanschaub
Joe Rogan (L) via Twitter @THEREALPUNK and Brendan Schaub (R) via Instagram @brendanschaub
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 06, 2022 12:04 PM IST
News

Joe Rogan's podcast has recently been at the center of controversy for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation and the use of racial slurs. As Spotify continues to take down episodes of the podcast, former UFC fighter and stand-up comic Brendan Schaub has called for some drastic action.

Schaub recently asked all comics who have been helped by Rogan to pull down their podcasts from Spotify if The Joe Rogan Experience gets canceled. Schaub's suggestion came in response to a tweet urging fans to cancel their Spotify subscription if the streaming giant cancels Rogan. Schaub wrote on Twitter:

"I’ll do ya one better @Shanemgillis. If they cancel @joerogan every comic Rogan has ever helped should pull their podcast off Spotify. I’m down."
I’ll do ya one better @Shanemgillis. If they cancel @joerogan every comic Rogan has ever helped should pull their podcast off Spotify. I’m down. twitter.com/shanemgillis/s…

Joe Rogan issues apology for using racial slurs

Grammy award winner India Arie recently joined the long list of artists taking down their music from Spotify to protest against the platform's support for Joe Rogan. Additionally, Arie raised concerns about the use of racial slurs on Rogan's podcast on multiple occasions.

The 54-year-old issued an apology on Instagram, claiming it was the "most regretful and shameful thing" he had to address publicly. The widely popular podcaster said:

"I haven't said it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like if it would come up in conversation, instead of saying 'the N-word,' I would just say the word. I thought that as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

Addressing a video of him comparing a black neighborhood to a Planet of the Apes movie, Rogan said the footage was taken out of context. However, he admitted that it didn't look good. The UFC color commentator further said:

"... it looks f****** horrible, even to me. It's not my word to use. I'm well aware of that now but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist. But whenever you're in a situation where you have to say, 'I'm not racist,' you f***** up and I clearly have f***** up."

Watch Rogan's apology below:

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी