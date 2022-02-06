 'The Rock' seemingly retracts support for Joe Rogan after "N-word" video compilation goes viral 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appears to have back-tracked on his support of UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Johnson recently shared words of praise after the 54-year-old uploaded a video of himself addressing the Spotify controversy.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson comments under Joe Rogan's Instagram post

Later, a controversial video of Rogan went viral. The video featured a compilation of the podcast host saying the "N-word".

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.This is who the right is defending. https://t.co/qqaB12dFYz

After the video came to light, Johnson's comments under Rogan's Spotify controversy video were no longer visible. It appears that the Hollywood star has seemingly retracted his support by possibly deleting his response.

The UFC commentator is currently facing accusations of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from Spotify as a form of protest against the platform's support for the 54-year-old.

In a video, the UFC commentator admitted that he was not always right and said how would try to do better in the future.

"I'm not a doctor, I'm not a scientist. I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them. Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. I get things wrong, but I try to correct them. Whenever I get things wrong, I try to correct it. Cause I'm interested in telling the truth. I'm interested in finding out what the truth is. And I'm interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I'm not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective."

Joe Rogan addresses the "N-word" controversy

Rogan recently uploaded another Instagram video addressing the growing controversy regarding his use of the "N-word" multiple times on his podcast.

The 54-year-old said that his intention was never to be a racist with the use of the "N-word" but realized why his actions were wrong.

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years... But for a long time, instead of saying the 'N-word', I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... It's not my word to use and I'm well aware of that now. But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

Rogan said he was horrified by the compilation video. The UFC commentator apologized for his words and hoped that the incident would be a useful lesson to people regarding the issue of race.

