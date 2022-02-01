Has Dwayne Johnson supported Joe Rogan amid Spotify controversy?

Dwayne Johnson, better known as 'The Rock,' has thrown his support behind controversial podcast host Joe Rogan.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently issued an apology after his platform, Spotify, was dragged into controversy over the growing concern over the misleading COVID-19 information on his program. In a nine-minute-long video he uploaded to Instagram, Rogan said:

"If I pissed you off, I’m sorry. I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view."

Johnson, the professional wrestler-turned-Hollywood icon appeared to be satisfied with Rogan's statements. 'The Rock' heaped praise on the comedian in a comment he made on Instagram.

"Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated," Johnson wrote. "Look forward to coming on [the podcast] one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

Rogan's apology was released after Spotify announced it would add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about the pandemic.

The streaming platform recently faced mounting pressure from users concerned about misinformation spreading through its flagship podcast. Musicians Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen guitarist Nils Lofgren have withdrawn their music from Spotify in an attempt to force the platform to remove Rogan's podcast.

Joe Rogan would vote for Dwayne Johnson to be President of the United States

It's no secret that Joe Rogan and Dwayne Johnson share a fondness for one another. Rogan, at one point, even went as far as declaring he would vote for the WWE Hall-of-Famer if he ran for the United States presidency.

During episode #1492 of his podcast, Rogan talked about the importance of having a leader "who is honest when all the bullshit goes away." His guest Jocko Willink suggested that Johnson would be a great fit as president given the present situation. In response, the UFC commentator said:

"I’d vote for him. I’d get behind him 100 percent. I’m all in for The Rock… Right now, everyone loves 'The Rock.' If he became president, 40 percent of people would immediately start hating him."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Dwayne Johnson in the video below:

