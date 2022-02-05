Joe Rogan addresses viral video compilation of him saying the "N-word" - "I never used it to be racist" 

Joe Rogan insists he has never used the "N-word" as a racial slur.

While dealing with the fallout of the alleged misinformation about COVID-19, Rogan was trolled on social media for saying the "N-word" on multiple occasions on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a recent Instagram post, the 54-year-old came clean about his thoughts on the subject.

Rogan admitted that he was horrified by the montage which he feels was taken out of context. The famed podcaster said that instead of saying the "N-word", he often uttered the "word" itself during conversations on his podcast.

However, Rogan also explained that he made sure he had always used the word under a specific context. He further clarified that he had never used the "N-word" to be racist:

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years... But for a long time, instead of saying the 'N-word', I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... It's not my word to use and I'm well aware of that now. But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

Rogan went on to admit that he regrets ever having to use the word. However, he also knows there's "nothing" he can do about it as the wrong message has already been transmitted:

"There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could, but obviously that’s not possible."

Watch Rogan's full statement below:

The aftermath of Joe Rogan's "N-word" controversy hit Spotify once again

Spotify has extended its support to Rogan amid his ongoing COVID-19 misinformation controversy. This time, the platform is suffering once again with more and more musicians and podcasters pulling out.

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell were the most talked-about music personalities who pulled their content out of Spotify. On Tuesday, musician and podcaster India Arie also pulled her music and podcast off the streaming platform. Arie wrote on her Instagram:

"Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews... FOR ME ITS ALSO HIS language around race."

Mary Trump, the niece of former US president Donald Trump, has pulled her podcast off Spotify following Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation controversy. Furthermore, Neil Young's former bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have asked to pull their content off the platform.

