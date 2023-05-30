CrossFit champion Tia-Clair Toomey recently shocked netizens when she posted a video of her lifting heavy weights in the gym with a pregnant belly.

Illustrious Australian weightlifter and revered CrossFit Games athlete, Tia-Clair Toomey, has solidified her status as an unparalleled champion in the realm of fitness. Toomey has etched her name into the annals of history with her triumphant sixth consecutive title at the 2022 CrossFit Games, surpassing all other athletes in terms of title victories in the highly competitive sport.

Toomey has not only shown her extraordinary abilities at the CrossFit Games, but also on the world stage. She won the women's 58 kg (128 lb) event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, further solidifying her status as a phenomenal athlete with a stellar resume.

Tia-Clair Toomey shared a video, dated two weeks ago, in which she showcased her remarkable strength by executing the deadlift to overhead press routine with heavy weights even during her pregnancy.

The video grabbed the attention of netizens, who came up with hilarious reactions. One fan wrote:

"The baby in the womb doing 10 lb curls."

AmeriKag£ @kick_rocks__ @raphousetv2 The baby in the womb doing 10 lb curls. @raphousetv2 The baby in the womb doing 10 lb curls.

Another fan wrote:

"That baby gonna have a hernia"

Urby @urbymusic @raphousetv2 That baby gonna have a hernia @raphousetv2 That baby gonna have a hernia

Yet another fan wrote:

"That woman is a Spartan maker."

In other good news, Toomey announced the birth of her daughter, Willow Clair Orr, on Instagram on May 12, 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Religion™ 🕊️ @ReligionAFC @raphousetv2 One drop on her tummy and that baby gonna have a head shape like Erik Ten Hag @raphousetv2 One drop on her tummy and that baby gonna have a head shape like Erik Ten Hag https://t.co/TzfANkt80G

@ryKeough @ryKeough

She’s already given birth to a healthy baby.



2. That’s not just a woman. That’s Tia Toomey. The fittest woman on planet earth.



Put some respect on her name @raphousetv2 1.She’s already given birth to a healthy baby.2. That’s not just a woman. That’s Tia Toomey. The fittest woman on planet earth.Put some respect on her name @raphousetv2 1.She’s already given birth to a healthy baby. 2. That’s not just a woman. That’s Tia Toomey. The fittest woman on planet earth. Put some respect on her name

Mitchell Mathis @mmathis24

Tia Clair Toomey is the most fit woman in the world. I think she knows what she’s doing @raphousetv2 Woman as if its just anyone lol…Tia Clair Toomey is the most fit woman in the world. I think she knows what she’s doing @raphousetv2 Woman as if its just anyone lol…Tia Clair Toomey is the most fit woman in the world. I think she knows what she’s doing 😂

Her @GoodlifeLika @raphousetv2 Nah Tia Toomey is the Kobe of woman’s cross fit she’s good @raphousetv2 Nah Tia Toomey is the Kobe of woman’s cross fit she’s good

TheWalker @walker07_the @raphousetv2 Kids either gonna be born with 10 inch arms and a thirst for protein powder @raphousetv2 Kids either gonna be born with 10 inch arms and a thirst for protein powder

Unveiling Tia-Clair Toomey's intense pregnancy fitness regimen

In January this year, as Tia-Clair Toomey entered her second trimester, her distinct baby bump was proudly on display, and she continued to defy expectations with her devoted fitness regimen. Fitness Volt shared a detailed analysis of Tia-Clair's challenging exercise, which began with belt squats as a warm-up. Then, she began four rounds of six-minute-long shoulder-to-overhead exercises and six-minute-long Echo Bike caloric-burning sessions.

In addition to the Echo Bike and shoulder-to-overhead movements, the video documented Toomey performing Hang Cleans and Row intervals. Remarkably, Toomey felt drained of energy during her first trimester of pregnancy but was in a significantly improved state during the second trimester.

Toomey posted the workout regimen on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Did a 42min (zone 2) conditioning piece from the athletes program yesterday and felt so good, I haven’t gone that long in a while but was really nice to move at low intensity. I jumped in with the @prvnfitness coaches, thanks Shane & Dwight."

Check out the video below:

Poll : 0 votes