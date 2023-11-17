"CTE GSP and Braindead Musk" - Georges St-Pierre hailing Elon Musk's work fails to sit well with fans

With the SpaceX Starship nearing launch, Elon Musk has been marketing his company's recent activity on Twitter, much to the joy of MMA legend Georges St-Pierre. Fans, however, did not care too much for the former welterweight champion's reaction.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, recently announced a product of his company, the Starship, will be re-launching into space. The first launch in April 2023 failed just four minutes into its journey.

Elon Musk tweeted a picture of the Starship on X announcing the launch coming soon, to which 'GSP' commented:

"We need to spread elsewhere before perhaps an asteroid or super volcano destroys us. Thank you for continuing your excellent work to move us forward."

Many fans did not take well to St-Pierre's comment, accusing the former champion and his off-beat perspective as being the results of the CTE he suffered during his fighting career.

One fan commented on Reddit:

"CTE GSP and Braindead Musk can't recall a worse duo"

Another fan wrote:

"GSP giving me anxiety. Send him to Mars"

Other fans added:

"CTE is strong with this one, I see"

"-1 on goat list"

"So disappointing to see GSP glaze up Elon"

Georges St-Pierre and Elon Musk's relationship

It has been no secret that UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has been a fan of Elon Musk's work for a long time.

Musk, who famously had an abnormal interaction with Mark Zuckerberg with regards to a potential celebrity MMA fight, has seemingly taken a liking to St-Pierre as well. During the Zuckerberg saga, St-Pierre offered to train Musk and be in his corner for the rumored super fight.

In the tweet, St-Pierre wrote:

"@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg"

Musk replied to St-Pierre and agreed to train under the Canadian, but the fight, unfortunately, did not come to fruition. St-Pierre, however, has continued to stay engaged with Musk's endeavors, including both SpaceX and Tesla.