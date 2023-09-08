"I never say never" - Dana White provides latest update on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg happening in UFC

While Dana White appeared set on booking a bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, it appears that the bout is no longer on the table. The UFC President shared an update on the fight and while he fell short of ruling it out, his confidence in the bout taking place appears to have diminished. Speaking to Charly Arnolt of OutKick, the promotional frontman was asked if he believes the bout will take place, giving an ominous update:

"I don't know. I never say never, but probably not."

Check out Dana White's comments on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg below (starting at the 25:14 mark):

During a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, White claimed that he had conversations with the Minister of Culture in Italy to discuss the Roman Colosseum as a potential venue for the bout. He predicted that the bout would clear $1 billion in revenue while also claiming that both fighters would be drug tested. Musk followed that by disputing the UFC's involvement, while Zuckerberg claimed that he wanted the promotion, as well as ONE Championship, involved to bring more attention to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Dana White steers clear of Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg prediction

Dana White is unsure if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will participate in a mixed martial arts bout. During his recent appearance on OutKick, he was asked who he would want to win if they did fight. The UFC President steered clear of a prediction, while labeling charities as the real loser, stating:

"Listen, I like both guys. One of the things that I try not to do is judge people by - I don't want to be judged by my politics. I'm a believer in what I believe in, and there's certain things that I feel a certain way about, and I don't judge people by theirs. I don't know exactly where all those guys stand. I don't get into that. How I judge people is how they are with me, and how we interact with each other."

White continued:

"So I like Mark a lot, and I like Elon. Let me tell you who would win in that fight would be whatever charities were picked to donate the money to, they would be the absolute winners, because I think that thing would do a billion dollars in revenue, and they wanted 90 percent of the money to go to charity. So it would have been the biggest charity event ever held in history, especially for one night, and it would have helped a lot of people."

Check out Dana White's comments on charities losing out below: (starting at the 24:03 mark):

White previously claimed that both fighters train in mixed martial arts. While Zuckerberg's training in the sport is well known, the UFC President labeled Musk as a 'legit Judo guy'.