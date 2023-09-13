"CTE poster boy"- Tito Ortiz's confusing 9/11 tweet triggers mockery from fans

Tito Ortiz recently caused quite an uproar on social media over his confusing tweet commemorating the devastating 9/11 tragedy. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is no stranger to controversy and is known for his unfiltered way of expressing preposterous opinions on sensitive issues.

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, America recently honored the memories of all the victims who lost their lives in one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent history. Many took to social media to express their sympathies with the victims' families and salute the first responders who rushed into danger to save them.

Tito Ortiz also took to Twitter recently and shared a message remembering the 9/11 attacks. However, the former light heavyweight champion's tweet was hard to decipher for many. He tweeted:

"9-11-21 Never Forget!"

While many readers failed to understand why the year 2021 was mentioned in the tweet, some keen-eyed fans pointed out that Tito Ortiz was knocked out cold by Anderson Silva in a boxing match on September 9, 2021. Fans soon took to the post's comment section to express their disapproval of Ortiz's insensitive tweet.

One fan cited Tito Ortiz's alleged CTE for his baffling tweet and wrote:

"CTE poster boy."

Another fan wrote:

"CTE is one hell of a thing."

One user claimed:

"You're the personification of CTE my guy, my goodness."

Check out some more reactions below:

Dana White sounds off on Tito Ortiz for derailing their relationship for "nickels"

It's no secret that Dana White and Tito Ortiz have no love for each other and have even tried to book a boxing match to settle their differences. While 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' has long accused White of cheating him financially, the UFC president had previously complained about how difficult it was to deal with Ortiz.

During a recent interview with Big Boy TV, Dana White opened up about his relationship with Tito Ortiz. The UFC frontman revealed how the former light heavyweight champion threatened to pull out of fights on short notice if he wasn't paid more and how it drove the UFC executives crazy.

While Ortiz was undoubtedly among the biggest stars the promotion had once upon a time, White hinted that he could've been bigger if he hadn't ruined his relationship with the UFC. He said:

"Tito’s just a really dumb human being, he’s not intelligent at all... Tito was the kind of guy who would step over dollars to pick up dimes... He destroyed what could have been an incredible relationship because we loved Tito at the time... He absolutely destroyed a relationship that he could have had for the rest of his life. Over nickels. Nickels, in the big picture.”

