Cub Swanson to return at UFC 256 against Daniel Pineda

The final UFC pay-per-view of the year, UFC 256, will mark the return of veteran Cub Swanson to the Octagon for the first time in over a year. On his return, Swanson will be pitted against Daniel Pineda on the December 12 card.

The veteran featherweight was last seen competing in October 2019 when he defeated Kron Gracie in an enthralling encounter. His upcoming collision with Pineda promises to be another exciting fight.

Cub Swanson took to Twitter to announce his return fight:

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda added to UFC 256

On late Wednesday evening, Daniel Pineda took to Instagram and broke the news of his fight against Cub Swanson. The pair will face off exactly a month from today at the UFC APEX facility as part of the stacked UFC 256 card.

Cub Swanson has had mixed fortunes in his recent UFC outings. Before winning his last UFC fight, Swanson had lost three in a row and was put away by Shane Burgos, Renato Moicano, and Frankie Edgar.

On the other hand, Daniel Pineda, who re-signed with the UFC in June 2020, won his only fight since returning to the promotion when he defeated Herbert Burns at UFC 252 via a second-round technical knockout.

When is UFC 256, and what does the PPV have in store?

UFC 256 is scheduled for December 12, 2020, and is likely to be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. The initial main event for the pay-per-view was a welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. However, the champion withdrew from the fight, and the bout was called off.

After that, the UFC booked a women's featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. But that fight was recently called off too after double champion Nunes withdrew from the bout.

With no new main event announced for the pay-per-view, Yan and Sterling are now expected to collide in the headliner on December 12.

The likes of Jacare Souza, Mackenzie Dern, Junior dos Santos, and Tecia Torres are also expected to be a part of the UFC 256 pay-per-view.