Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez: Height, weight, reach, and UFC record comparison

Cub Swanson is gearing up for his bantamweight debut at UFC Vegas 62 this Saturday. The MMA veteran will take on the up-and-coming Jonathan Martinez, who has also spent a considerable amount of time with the promotion.

According to the UFC's official fighters' page, Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez are of the same height, with both fighters standing at 5'7" (67 inches). The two athletes also have an identical reach of 70 inches, which means that neither fighter has a reach advantage over the other.

As for their weight, Swanson weighed in at 145.5 lbs (66.0 kgs) for his latest UFC appearance against Darren Elkins. Martinez, on the other hand, tipped the scales at 135.5 lbs (61.5 kgs) for his recent bout against Vince Morales in May.

Swanson, 38, made his UFC debut over 10 years ago in November 2011 at UFC on Fox 1. 'Killer' boasts a 13-8 record inside the octagon with his overall MMA record standing at 28-12. Martinez, 28, made his promotional debut in October 2018 and has since compiled a record of 7-3. 'Dragaon' has an overall MMA record of 16-4.

Jonathan Martinez on his excitement to face Cub Swanson

Jonathan Martinez will head into UFC Vegas 62 this Saturday seeking his fourth consecutive victory, and the young Texan is thrilled to be able to do it against Cub Swanson.

Speaking to MMASucka, Martinez discussed his excitement about the matchup and stated that he would love to welcome the veteran down at bantamweight. Here's what the 28-year-old said:

"I’m really excited to get the opportunity to go against him and welcome him to the 135 division, so it’s pretty big, you know? I’m a big fan, but it should be good. I never really thought I was going to fight him. His name came up, and I said ‘yes’ right away. I’m super excited to go in the cage with him."

Martinez has put together a three-fight win streak for the first time in his promotional career. 'Dragon' will be determined to continue his decent run of form and produce a statement win on Saturday to potentially insert himself into another high-profile matchup.

